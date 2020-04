A very soggy Robbie

It has been raining again today and poor Robbie looked a bit bedraggled but he's been such a good Daddy fetching suet pellets from my hand time and time again. I lost count of how many he had taken as he flew back and forth to his little ones. He's so lovely and it's nice to be able to help him.



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photo of Robbie with his chick on the feeder. It really is much appreciated.