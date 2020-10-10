Previous
Next
Squizzer tucking in again by rosiekind
Photo 3252

Squizzer tucking in again

He looks so innocent in this pose! One of my friend's told me about a craft sale up at our local farm shop so I went along to have a look and it was one of my friends who used to go to the Camera Club. I couldn't help it - I just couldn't resist a photo of a fox and so another girl from down the road said you can tell your hubby that he has bought you it for Christmas. What a good idea I thought so that's what I did. It is so lovely and I have put it on my kitchen/diner wall so that I can look at it all the time.

Thanks for getting yesterday's photos of Gemma and the blackbird on PP - it is always much appreciated.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
890% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Squizzer looks good surrounded by the green grass and the fallen leaves.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise