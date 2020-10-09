Previous
Meet Gemma by rosiekind
Photo 3251

Meet Gemma

This is Gemma who belongs to another friend in the village. She's such a sweet little dog and a great friend for Sandra whose husband has had to go into a home because he has dementia. It is very difficult for her at the moment as he has only been in there for 6 or 7 weeks and she has only seen him for 10 minutes since admission. She saw him through a window and had to talk to him with a walkie talkie which he didn't understand and he got very agitated which was upsetting for her. Life can be very cruel as they have been married for many years. It's a good job she has Gemma for company bless her. We had a nice chat and she was glad to pass the time with me as she was on her walk. I didn't get the bird photos I had planned but at least I could cheer her up a bit.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
Pam Knowler ace
A beautiful little Westie - I am sure my boys would enjoy a game with her. Sad news about your friends husband. It is so cruel these day’s when family cannot see their loved ones close up. I am sure there must be a way !
October 9th, 2020  
