Meet Gemma

This is Gemma who belongs to another friend in the village. She's such a sweet little dog and a great friend for Sandra whose husband has had to go into a home because he has dementia. It is very difficult for her at the moment as he has only been in there for 6 or 7 weeks and she has only seen him for 10 minutes since admission. She saw him through a window and had to talk to him with a walkie talkie which he didn't understand and he got very agitated which was upsetting for her. Life can be very cruel as they have been married for many years. It's a good job she has Gemma for company bless her. We had a nice chat and she was glad to pass the time with me as she was on her walk. I didn't get the bird photos I had planned but at least I could cheer her up a bit.



