Chiff chaff

I went for a walk this afternoon just as far as Danish Camp which is just down the road from me and saw this lovely chiff chaff. I haven't seen one for ages and this is heavily cropped because he was quite a way away. I stooped down to change my extender and a chap came along with a dog so of course I didn't see him again. However, I did get some more shots before the man came so I will post another in my Bits & Bobs album.



