Previous
Next
Photo 3324
Just landing
The birds are really quick when they visit this particular feeder so it's a job to catch the on it. This chaffinch didn't hang about.
Thank you for your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd December 2020 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
male-chaffinch
Netkonnexion
ace
That's a cool action shot. Like it.
December 22nd, 2020
