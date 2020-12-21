Previous
Next
Just landing by rosiekind
Photo 3324

Just landing

The birds are really quick when they visit this particular feeder so it's a job to catch the on it. This chaffinch didn't hang about.

Thank you for your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Netkonnexion ace
That's a cool action shot. Like it.
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise