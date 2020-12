I saw Mrs Stonechat first

I decided to take a walk along Wood Lane this morning as I haven't been up there for ages. I took my time and only saw one other person along there which was good. Anyway, I didn't see the stonechats in their usual place past Hill Farm and I said to myself "It would be good if I could see them on the way back". Lo and behold, I saw Mrs Stonechat and I was really pleased to get a couple of shots of her.



