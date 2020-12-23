What's he doing digging in my vegetable patch?

I don't know what Squizzer was doing but I think he may have been planting some peanuts in my vegetable patch. On the edge of the patch, polyanthus are growing so I hope he hasn't dug them up. He's such a naughty boy sometimes. We have holes all over the lawn where he insists on planting peanuts. Perhaps he thinks that the supply will run out as I have to fill him box up most days. I have a good supply of them though so he needn't worry.



Thank you for getting both of my stonechat photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated. I have been for a hospital appointment and it's raining here so I won't get a walk today.