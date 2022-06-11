Previous
Next
One of my orchids by rosiekind
Photo 3861

One of my orchids

I haven't had a lot of time today as I have cleaned the house from top to bottom and also done some gardening so this is a quick phone photo.

Thank you for getting yesterday's bunny on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1057% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise