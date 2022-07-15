Previous
Next
Dear little dog by rosiekind
Photo 3895

Dear little dog

I saw this little dog who is 15 years old in Biggleswade and couldn't resist a photo. We got talking to the lady who says she is her best friend and I can understand that.

Sorry I am late posting. This weather is just too much for me. Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1067% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise