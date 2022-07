Great tit in the blackberry bush

Another one from yesterday. I was really hoping to get photos of the kingfishers but I had to settle for birds that I get in my garden but they are all sweet little things. I liked this great tit who was eyeing up the blackberries. I'm not sure whether they eat them or not so I shall have to keep my eyes open!



