What a little sweetie by rosiekind
What a little sweetie

I have been up to the RSPB HQ in Sandy this morning as I had to go to the doctor's to pick up my prescription. It was lovely to see this little blue tit but I didn't see many other birds. In fact, I often think that I see more birds in my garden. Yesterday I had a visit from 6 long tailed tits who were enjoying the suet balls. At the moment thought there aren't many birds about. I think they are staying somewhere cool and it is hot and muggy again today although there is a breeze.

Thank you for getting yesterday's collared doves on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Rosie Kind

