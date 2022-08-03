What a little sweetie

I have been up to the RSPB HQ in Sandy this morning as I had to go to the doctor's to pick up my prescription. It was lovely to see this little blue tit but I didn't see many other birds. In fact, I often think that I see more birds in my garden. Yesterday I had a visit from 6 long tailed tits who were enjoying the suet balls. At the moment thought there aren't many birds about. I think they are staying somewhere cool and it is hot and muggy again today although there is a breeze.



Thank you for getting yesterday's collared doves on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.