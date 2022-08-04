Feeding the duck

This little duck is not stupid. She stood next to the flamingo and waited to eat some of his food and in this shot he looks as though he's feeding her.



I have been to Whipsnade Zoo today with my very good friend Sarah as we both bought a year's pass so we can go anytime that we like. It's always interesting to see what new animals they have. However, we didn't see the cheetahs as they were hiding away somewhere.



Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.