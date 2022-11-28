Previous
Yellowhammer today by rosiekind
Photo 4030

Yellowhammer today

I've had a good walk today along Wood Lane which is where I saw this lovely yellowhammer. The light is not terribly good but hey ho, I still took a lot of photos.

Thank you for getting yesterday's grey wagtail on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
Latest from all albums

