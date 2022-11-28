Sign up
Photo 4030
Yellowhammer today
I've had a good walk today along Wood Lane which is where I saw this lovely yellowhammer. The light is not terribly good but hey ho, I still took a lot of photos.
Thank you for getting yesterday's grey wagtail on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9826
photos
191
followers
54
following
1104% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th November 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
yellowhammer
,
wood-lane
