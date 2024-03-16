Previous
He thought I couldn't see him by rosiekind
He thought I couldn't see him

He was hiding behind the twigs but I managed to get a photo of him singing. It was when I went for a short walk along Wood Lane.

Thank you for getting my camelia collage on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

