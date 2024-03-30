Sign up
Previous
Photo 4516
He was trying to hide
A very quick upload today as I have to get the dinner in the oven.
Squizzer thought I couldn't see him when I took this. However, I certainly could see him.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
3
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10639
photos
159
followers
53
following
1237% complete
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
3556
4513
2138
3557
4514
3558
4515
4516
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th March 2024 2:44pm
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
carol white
ace
A cute capture. Fav 😊
March 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Nice capture.
March 30th, 2024
Monica
Cute
March 30th, 2024
