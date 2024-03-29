Previous
Another fish for the Mrs by rosiekind
Another fish for the Mrs

I didn't realise that I had got this shot until I looked on the laptop.

Thank you for getting all of yesterday's kingfisher shots on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th March 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Beryl Lloyd
Such a sweet capture ! fav
March 29th, 2024  
gloria jones
Stellar capture
March 29th, 2024  
