Previous
Photo 4515
Another fish for the Mrs
I didn't realise that I had got this shot until I looked on the laptop.
Thank you for getting all of yesterday's kingfisher shots on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
fish
,
male
,
female
,
kingfishers
,
gadespring
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet capture ! fav
March 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
March 29th, 2024
