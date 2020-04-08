Previous
Cycle track robin singing his lovely song by rosiekind
Photo 2539

Cycle track robin singing his lovely song

We went for a walk in the village and once again saw this lovely robin who sang such a lovely song for us. It was so peaceful as we walked beside the river and it was lovely to hear the birds singing.
8th April 2020

Rosie Kind

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture and great timing.
April 8th, 2020  
