Photo 2540
They love each other
This was from a few days ago but I thought I would post it anyway as it did make me smile.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7775
photos
243
followers
53
following
695% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th March 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
bird-table
,
starling
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaaw ! so sweet !
April 9th, 2020
