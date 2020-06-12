Sign up
Photo 2595
RK3_8699 Robbie
I can never resist this little bird and now he just takes a suet pellet and flies straight off with it. He doesn't seem to stay for a chat these days.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7925
photos
239
followers
57
following
710% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
robbie
Mariana Visser
Always admire your bird photography.
June 12th, 2020
