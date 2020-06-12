Previous
RK3_8699 Robbie by rosiekind
Photo 2595

RK3_8699 Robbie

I can never resist this little bird and now he just takes a suet pellet and flies straight off with it. He doesn't seem to stay for a chat these days.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Mariana Visser
Always admire your bird photography.
June 12th, 2020  
