Photo 3165
Young goldcrest
Judging by it's fluffy appearance, I think this is a fledgling and although there is a twig in front of it, I was really pleased to get a photo of this dear little bird.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th May 2022 12:04pm
Tags
bird
,
fledgling
,
goldcrest
,
wood-lane
Steve Jacob
ace
Well spotted
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great shot of this cute little ball of fluff.
May 27th, 2022
