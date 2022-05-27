Previous
Next
Young goldcrest by rosiekind
Photo 3165

Young goldcrest

Judging by it's fluffy appearance, I think this is a fledgling and although there is a twig in front of it, I was really pleased to get a photo of this dear little bird.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
Well spotted
May 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot of this cute little ball of fluff.
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise