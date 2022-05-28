Sign up
Photo 3166
Can I join you?
I thought the aged blackbird was wanting to get in on the act but being elderly, she was very polite and let the starlings finish before she had a drink. The starling family were probably a bit too boisterous for her.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
starlings
,
blackbird
