Previous
Next
Can I join you? by rosiekind
Photo 3166

Can I join you?

I thought the aged blackbird was wanting to get in on the act but being elderly, she was very polite and let the starlings finish before she had a drink. The starling family were probably a bit too boisterous for her.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise