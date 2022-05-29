Previous
Bobbie and Betsey Blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 3167

Bobbie and Betsey Blackbird

It looks as though Betsey is building another nest as she was gathering bits in the garden.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
How lovely to see the two of them again.
May 29th, 2022  
