Coot on her nest by rosiekind
Coot on her nest

It was amazing to see this coot's nest in the middle of the Finger Lake. The male decided to bring some more sticks to shore up the nest.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Judith Johnson
So interesting to see the coot's nest
June 10th, 2022  
I love these random coot nests. Lovely capture
June 10th, 2022  
