Previous
Next
I bet that fluffy tail keeps him warm by rosiekind
Photo 3245

I bet that fluffy tail keeps him warm

It was quite cold first thing this morning although the sun is shining now and it has warmed up. I bet Squizzer is pleased that he has a big fluffy tail to keep him warm. He's probably as snug as a bug in a rug when he goes to sleep.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise