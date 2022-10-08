Sign up
Photo 3245
I bet that fluffy tail keeps him warm
It was quite cold first thing this morning although the sun is shining now and it has warmed up. I bet Squizzer is pleased that he has a big fluffy tail to keep him warm. He's probably as snug as a bug in a rug when he goes to sleep.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
