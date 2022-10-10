Sign up
Photo 3246
One of my lovely little fluff balls
The long tailed tits are regular visitors.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
0
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
washing-line
,
long-tailed-tit
Phil Sandford
ace
Love these little things.
October 10th, 2022
