And a very determined blackbird by rosiekind
Photo 3347

And a very determined blackbird

I don't usually see the blackbirds on the suet block outside the kitchen window but this blackbird decided to help himself this morning. It's usually the starlings that grab the suet as well as the long tailed tits, blue tits etc.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

Dawn ace
A cool shot he must be hubgry
March 26th, 2023  
