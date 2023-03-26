Sign up
Photo 3347
And a very determined blackbird
I don't usually see the blackbirds on the suet block outside the kitchen window but this blackbird decided to help himself this morning. It's usually the starlings that grab the suet as well as the long tailed tits, blue tits etc.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10026
photos
183
followers
53
following
916% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th March 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blackbird
,
suet-block
Dawn
ace
A cool shot he must be hubgry
March 26th, 2023
