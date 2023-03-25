Previous
Sammy's grave by rosiekind
Sammy's grave

This is where my lovely tabby cat is buried. It always looks it's best in the spring. He was 20.5 years old and my neighbour took him in to the vets where she worked as I was too upset. I loved that little puss.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
You have created a lovely memorial for Sammy.
March 25th, 2023  
