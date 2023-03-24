Previous
Chaffinches by rosiekind
Photo 3345

Chaffinches

Mr Chaffinch is at the top and his wife is below. Always lovely to see my feathered friends in the garden.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
