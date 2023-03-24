Sign up
Photo 3345
Chaffinches
Mr Chaffinch is at the top and his wife is below. Always lovely to see my feathered friends in the garden.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
