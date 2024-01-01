Sign up
Photo 3503
Priory dogs
We went for a walk in Priory Country Park this afternoon before the rain started! I took my camera inside my handbag and managed to get a few photos. The dogs were enjoying a run around.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animals
,
dogs
,
priory-country-park
Linda Godwin
Super collage
January 1st, 2024
