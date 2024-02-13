Sign up
Photo 3527
Our regular visitor
The jackdaws are regular visitors to our garden and there's always one that attempts to either feed from one of the bird feeders that has a tray to stand on or from the bird table.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10556
photos
159
followers
53
following
966% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th February 2024 9:24am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely - such an intelligent bird ! I have 2-3 coming to my garden as well -- and are allowed to feed off my open-top bird feeder - ( my big bird feeder !! ) where they are usually fed on a mixture of bird seeds and crumbled crusts of my multi seeded bread ! !!
February 13th, 2024
