Our regular visitor by rosiekind
Our regular visitor

The jackdaws are regular visitors to our garden and there's always one that attempts to either feed from one of the bird feeders that has a tray to stand on or from the bird table.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely - such an intelligent bird ! I have 2-3 coming to my garden as well -- and are allowed to feed off my open-top bird feeder - ( my big bird feeder !! ) where they are usually fed on a mixture of bird seeds and crumbled crusts of my multi seeded bread ! !!
February 13th, 2024  
