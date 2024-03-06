Sign up
Previous
Photo 3540
Jackdaws galore
We have quite a few jackdaws here and these were sitting on the roof of a house over the road.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
0
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10594
photos
157
followers
53
following
969% complete
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Tags
birds
,
roof
,
jackdaws
Louise & Ken
I love seeing them in such a beautiful setting!
March 6th, 2024
