He looks as though butter wouldn't melt in his mouth by rosiekind
Photo 1803

He looks as though butter wouldn't melt in his mouth

Naughty Squizzer had been at the bird food again. In this shot he is eating some of the food that he managed to knock out of the feeder. I just like his white tummy
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
Rosie Kind
