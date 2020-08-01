Sign up
Photo 1812
I don't get indigestion you know
How these little birds can eat upside down amazes me!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8050
photos
237
followers
62
following
496% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st August 2020 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
