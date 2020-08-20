Sign up
Photo 1821
I was trying to decide what this bird is
Looking in my bird book, I can't decide whether it's a corn bunting, whinchat or female stonechat. I don't think it's a stonechat though. Perhaps someone on here knows.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th August 2020 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wood-lane
,
corn-bunting?
,
whinchat?
Steve Jacob
ace
I can't name it but I do like the lighting
August 20th, 2020
