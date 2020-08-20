Previous
I was trying to decide what this bird is by rosiekind
Photo 1821

I was trying to decide what this bird is

Looking in my bird book, I can't decide whether it's a corn bunting, whinchat or female stonechat. I don't think it's a stonechat though. Perhaps someone on here knows.
20th August 2020

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Steve Jacob
I can't name it but I do like the lighting
August 20th, 2020  
