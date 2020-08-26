Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1826
Collecting the bales of straw
The farmer has been busy again collecting up the straw bales while it is dry. The sky did look a bit ominous though but so far, touch wood, it hasn't rained today.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8111
photos
227
followers
62
following
500% complete
View this month »
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
Latest from all albums
1825
2663
3206
413
414
1826
2664
3207
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th August 2020 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
wood-lane
,
straw-bales
Anne ❀
ace
nice candid shot of the country, busy time for farmers!
August 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close