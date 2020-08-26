Previous
Next
Collecting the bales of straw by rosiekind
Photo 1826

Collecting the bales of straw

The farmer has been busy again collecting up the straw bales while it is dry. The sky did look a bit ominous though but so far, touch wood, it hasn't rained today.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ❀ ace
nice candid shot of the country, busy time for farmers!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise