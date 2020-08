Exploring the nest box

It's really strange as I have seen the blue tits exploring the nest box before. This box is meant for a robin as it's open fronted but they have been in and out as well as having a look at their old blue tit box in the grape vine. It's not nesting time so I wondered whether they were exploring it to see whether it would make a cosy night shelter or they may have just been looking for spiders and grubs.