Photo 1832
My regular visitor
Mr Chaffinch comes several times a day for a drink although it perhaps is not the same one. There are certainly a lot more chaffinches about at the moment.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th September 2020 12:10pm
Tags
bird
garden
male
birdbath
chaffinch
