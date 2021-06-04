Previous
They soon learn by rosiekind
Photo 1936

They soon learn

The blue tits are so agile and I couldn't believe it when I saw this youngster hanging upside down to retrieve some food. Amazing for such a young bird.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

Phil Sandford ace
We’ve not seen any Blue or Great Tit young this year. Spring Watch said the other evening that this year there’s been something like a 38% failure of chicks to survive past one week due to the very cold April.
June 4th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture!
June 4th, 2021  
