Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1936
They soon learn
The blue tits are so agile and I couldn't believe it when I saw this youngster hanging upside down to retrieve some food. Amazing for such a young bird.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8733
photos
222
followers
64
following
530% complete
View this month »
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
Latest from all albums
1935
2886
3487
2887
3488
1936
2888
3489
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th June 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
fledgling
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
Phil Sandford
ace
We’ve not seen any Blue or Great Tit young this year. Spring Watch said the other evening that this year there’s been something like a 38% failure of chicks to survive past one week due to the very cold April.
June 4th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close