Photo 1068
Out and About with Little Ted
For my get pushed challenge from Tim
@frogger
- I'd like you to find a portable object and include it in a series of photographs. You can either post the series one image at a time, or make a collage of the results. For extra credit, tell a story with the series. This challenge is exercise 7 from this B&H Photo post:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/13-creative-exercises-for-photographers
Main picture - Little Ted on a fence post and the donkies are coming to investigate.
Top right - Little Ted supervising in the grooming parlour
Middle - Little Ted meeting Pixie
Bottom right - up close with a donkey
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings
ace
@frogger
response to your challenge
December 19th, 2020
