Out and About with Little Ted

For my get pushed challenge from Tim @frogger - I'd like you to find a portable object and include it in a series of photographs. You can either post the series one image at a time, or make a collage of the results. For extra credit, tell a story with the series. This challenge is exercise 7 from this B&H Photo post: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/13-creative-exercises-for-photographers Main picture - Little Ted on a fence post and the donkies are coming to investigate.Top right - Little Ted supervising in the grooming parlourMiddle - Little Ted meeting PixieBottom right - up close with a donkey