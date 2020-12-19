Previous
Out and About with Little Ted by salza
Photo 1068

Out and About with Little Ted

For my get pushed challenge from Tim @frogger - I'd like you to find a portable object and include it in a series of photographs. You can either post the series one image at a time, or make a collage of the results. For extra credit, tell a story with the series. This challenge is exercise 7 from this B&H Photo post: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/13-creative-exercises-for-photographers

Main picture - Little Ted on a fence post and the donkies are coming to investigate.
Top right - Little Ted supervising in the grooming parlour
Middle - Little Ted meeting Pixie
Bottom right - up close with a donkey
Sally Ings

@frogger response to your challenge
December 19th, 2020  
