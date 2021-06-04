Watercolour Poppy

I decide to have a go at painting with watercolours whilst recovering from shoulder surgery and unable to work. I had always veered away from watercolours as I had been told that they were a difficult medium to use. Well I have really enjoyed playing around with them and get lots of encouragement, support and inspiration from the @artsygang here on 365 Project
The 'difficulty' of watercolours consists in the less control you have on the colours. Otherwise, there's nothing complicated. Ah, and you must always paint from light to dark, which sort of complicates things. But otherwise, each medium has it's own difficulties.
What i would suggest, would be to really take advantage of the transparency of watercolours. In this particular instance, the transparency of the poppy could well benefit from the transparency of the more diluted colours. Of course, the effect will be different. But you would be able to add the details in darker tones over a more transparent first layer.
Still painting with the left hand?