Previous
Next
Watercolour Poppy by salza
Photo 1122

Watercolour Poppy

I decide to have a go at painting with watercolours whilst recovering from shoulder surgery and unable to work. I had always veered away from watercolours as I had been told that they were a difficult medium to use. Well I have really enjoyed playing around with them and get lots of encouragement, support and inspiration from the @artsygang here on 365 Project
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Wow! Sally! This is amazing. Really lovely details!
The 'difficulty' of watercolours consists in the less control you have on the colours. Otherwise, there's nothing complicated. Ah, and you must always paint from light to dark, which sort of complicates things. But otherwise, each medium has it's own difficulties.
What i would suggest, would be to really take advantage of the transparency of watercolours. In this particular instance, the transparency of the poppy could well benefit from the transparency of the more diluted colours. Of course, the effect will be different. But you would be able to add the details in darker tones over a more transparent first layer.
Still painting with the left hand?
June 4th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
That is really nice!!!!
June 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful, you have done really well with this..
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise