Previous
Next
Photo 1200
Other contenders
Some of the other photos that I took for my get pushed challenge.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
1
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4639
photos
201
followers
105
following
328% complete
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
12th February 2022 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
can
,
coke
,
mundane
Sally Ings
ace
@tdaug80
some of the other pictures that I took for your challenge.
February 13th, 2022
