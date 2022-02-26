Sign up
Photo 1206
There's a dog in my coffee
My favourite barista did this beautiful artwork for me. Seemed a pity to drink the coffee and thus destroy the picture
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
26th February 2022 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
coffee
,
picture
,
art
,
sixws-127
moni kozi
ace
Heheee... so cute!
February 26th, 2022
KWind
ace
That's so cool!!
February 26th, 2022
