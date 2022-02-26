Previous
There's a dog in my coffee by salza
Photo 1206

There's a dog in my coffee

My favourite barista did this beautiful artwork for me. Seemed a pity to drink the coffee and thus destroy the picture
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
moni kozi ace
Heheee... so cute!
February 26th, 2022  
KWind ace
That's so cool!!
February 26th, 2022  
