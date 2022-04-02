Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1215
Incoming
For my get pushed challenge from Wendy
@farmreporter
- How about photographing humour?
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4700
photos
203
followers
105
following
332% complete
View this month »
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
Latest from all albums
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
1215
3485
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
2nd April 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egg
,
humour
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-505
Sally Ings
ace
@farmreporter
after a busy week I had to resort to creating my own humour
April 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close