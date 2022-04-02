Previous
Incoming by salza
Photo 1215

Incoming

For my get pushed challenge from Wendy @farmreporter - How about photographing humour?
2nd April 2022

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@farmreporter after a busy week I had to resort to creating my own humour
April 3rd, 2022  
