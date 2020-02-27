Previous
Dive Crescent Rail by sandradavies
Dive Crescent Rail

Nice curves of the railway hugging the road with the inner harbor in behind. Tauranga does not have a passenger service but provides transport for goods to and from the Port of Tauranga.

The railway runs through the Strand and continues across the wee piece of land above the boats and heads south.
27th February 2020

Sandra Davies

