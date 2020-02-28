Previous
The Missionary Cemetery Gates by sandradavies
66 / 365

The Missionary Cemetery Gates

A strong shadow is cast outside the gates. To the right is a white pole that stands a water tap. It is customary in Maori tradition to rinse hands in water when leaving a urapa or cemetery.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

