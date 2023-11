Merriview Hut

It's a challenge to look back, I still wonder how I did this to finish last summer.

5) Day 111: Birchwood Station to Merrivale Hut via Woodlaw Forest and Matariki Forest over Twinlaw Mast 550m with a short highway walk - 27km 9hr

During the day I had text messages to and from both couples providing information, direction and where cell phone coverage is possible.