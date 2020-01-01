Previous
Next
SKELETONS by sangwann
Photo 3242

SKELETONS

A few weeks ago Max was on school holidays and I took him to see the National Museum of Natural History. Max has a passport (I have one for senior citizens too) which enables us to visit most of the heritage sites and museums run by Heritage Malta.
I liked this shot of Max studying the skeletons of a few animals, chosen at random it seems.
Had a lovely night out to welcome in the New Year yesterday with two of my brothers and their wives. Today we have lunch at my son’s house and back to normal with only the year being changed.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise