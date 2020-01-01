SKELETONS

A few weeks ago Max was on school holidays and I took him to see the National Museum of Natural History. Max has a passport (I have one for senior citizens too) which enables us to visit most of the heritage sites and museums run by Heritage Malta.

I liked this shot of Max studying the skeletons of a few animals, chosen at random it seems.

Had a lovely night out to welcome in the New Year yesterday with two of my brothers and their wives. Today we have lunch at my son’s house and back to normal with only the year being changed.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's.

