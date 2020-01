PEACE AND QUIET

I decided that a view like this merits a special frame so I found one that I liked on the internet brought it to size and put my picture in it. This is as far as Max and I went on the day we went trekking in the South West area of Malta. On the horizon you can see Gozo and the Malta-Gozo ferries coming in/out of Mġarr Harbour.

