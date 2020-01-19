THE ROMAN VILLA

Another adventure with Max during his school holidays. This time Christine came along - it was us who made her come - so no trekking because she is not fond of going for walks.



Our first destination was the Roman villa just outside Mdina. I have posted shots of the place and this time, except for the floor of one floor which is still in good condition, I am posting shots I haven't posted before.

Top left is the complete floor of one room still in almost perfect condition after all these years.

Bottom left is a plan of Mdina in the Muslin period which came many years after the Roman period. The city was reduced in size for better defence.

Top right is another Roman mosaic from another room of the villa.

Bottom right is flour mill among the ruins of the villa.

