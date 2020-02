THE ONLY WAY IS UP

Some shots of our climb to Laferla Cross. On the way we noticed a few stone statues relating to the Way of The Cross. In some places the climb was very steep but we made it in good time. Max is always ready to accept challenges so I don't have to worry about him and long walks or steep climbs do not worry me much, either.

Tomorrow we have to rise early to be at the airport at 8.00am.